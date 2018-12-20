Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $838,000 in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $140,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $182,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $838,000 in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/paloma-partners-management-co-invests-838000-in-altice-usa-inc-atus.html.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.