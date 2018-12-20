Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $868,000 in LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,761,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,290,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $169,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $113,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,330 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

