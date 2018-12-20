Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 161,547 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161,547 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 626,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 84,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,918,000 after buying an additional 515,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 2,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 161,547 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/panagora-asset-management-inc-sells-161547-shares-of-universal-forest-products-inc-ufpi.html.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.