Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,678 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after acquiring an additional 869,058 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 824,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after buying an additional 796,499 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,382,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,182,000 after buying an additional 549,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,884,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,719,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,859,000 after buying an additional 367,895 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

