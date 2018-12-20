Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.52 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.13.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

