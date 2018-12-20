Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mosaic by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,693,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mosaic by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

MOS stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

