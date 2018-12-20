Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 176.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,500,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,564,635,000 after buying an additional 1,387,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,498,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,831,000 after buying an additional 119,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,975,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,051,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,527,000 after buying an additional 401,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,434,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

