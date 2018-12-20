Paramount Resources (POU) Receives Hold Rating from Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.47.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$20.26.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.95) by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Keith Macleod acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$35,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $73,548.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

