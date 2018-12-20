Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $277,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Nomura raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.72.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

