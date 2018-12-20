Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.97 ($20.90) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrizia Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.43 ($26.08).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Further Reading: Google Finance

