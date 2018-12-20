PAWS Fund (PAWS) Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00019942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $153,770.00 and approximately $8,586.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.02474859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00142501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00177830 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024691 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024707 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 672,007 coins and its circulating supply is 187,280 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.