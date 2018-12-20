PDC Energy (PDCE) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Williams Capital set a $77.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $29.26 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.68.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,524.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $73,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $312,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PDC Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PDC Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

