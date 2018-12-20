Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for KAZ Minerals (KAZ)

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. HSBC upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 732.69 ($9.57).

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 508.80 ($6.65) on Tuesday. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 974.20 ($12.73).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

