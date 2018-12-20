Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 176,405 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 278.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Floor & Decor worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $217,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37,708.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $4,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Wedbush decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

