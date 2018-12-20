Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,763 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 1.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 65.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 48.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

DXPE opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $543.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.65. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.81 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

