Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $5.29 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Stock

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 46,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In related news, insider Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GTES opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.30 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

