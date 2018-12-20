People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 71.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,317,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,280,000 after acquiring an additional 104,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,386,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 185,833 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,375,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,786,000 after acquiring an additional 87,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,962,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,847,000 after acquiring an additional 160,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $398.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.65 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct-shares-bought-by-brown-brothers-harriman-co.html.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.