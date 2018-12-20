PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

