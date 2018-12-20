Peugeot SA (UG) Receives €24.49 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.49 ($28.48).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UG. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

