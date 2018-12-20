Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) PT Set at €127.00 by HSBC

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €127.00 ($147.67) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFV. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, equinet set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €147.56 ($171.58).

PFV opened at €108.50 ($126.16) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €101.60 ($118.14) and a 52 week high of €175.40 ($203.95).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

