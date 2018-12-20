Phantomx (PNX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 117% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $23,203.00 and $27.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.02168520 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006387 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006960 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001857 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 34,898,144 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.