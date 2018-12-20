PHI Group (PHIL) & R1 RCM (RCM) Financial Comparison

PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHI Group and R1 RCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHI Group $1.67 million 0.33 -$2.02 million N/A N/A R1 RCM $449.80 million 1.93 -$58.80 million ($0.44) -17.91

PHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than R1 RCM.

Risk & Volatility

PHI Group has a beta of 6.07, meaning that its stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R1 RCM has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of R1 RCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of PHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of R1 RCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PHI Group and R1 RCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHI Group -120.94% -68.50% -8.79% R1 RCM -10.70% -132.32% -5.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PHI Group and R1 RCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A R1 RCM 0 1 4 0 2.80

R1 RCM has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 70.05%. Given R1 RCM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than PHI Group.

Summary

R1 RCM beats PHI Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group Inc., through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc., provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides modular services comprising physician advisory services, which assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; and revenue capture services, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, and their respective affiliated ambulatory clinics and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

