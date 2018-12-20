Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.25

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 217458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.44 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 51.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph O’toole acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,693,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,428,000 after buying an additional 1,038,327 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,901,000 after buying an additional 354,764 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,416,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after buying an additional 124,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after buying an additional 381,955 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,281,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

