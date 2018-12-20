Pico (PICO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 89885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PICO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pico from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Pico had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of ($0.69) million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pico by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,076,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pico by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Pico by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 995,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pico during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pico by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pico Company Profile (NASDAQ:PICO)

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

