Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) Trading Down 11.5%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s share price was down 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 289,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 393,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNE shares. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0900000025200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$310,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,248,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,830 and sold 17,500 shares valued at $5,400.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

