Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.
Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years.
PHT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $9.89.
Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.
