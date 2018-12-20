Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on OneMain Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OneMain’s FY2020 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMF. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,869,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,475,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in OneMain by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 667,296 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,502,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 3,910.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 291,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,552,419.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092,296 shares in the company, valued at $91,562,884.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

