PJT Partners (PJT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PJT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PJT Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $872.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $140.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 36,181.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

