PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,380 Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 4,659.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BPT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $545.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.52.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.84% and a return on equity of 13,824.51%. The business had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

