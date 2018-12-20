PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,856 Shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 53,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 219.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 475,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 326,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter.

CPE stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Callon Petroleum to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

