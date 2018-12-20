PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Spotify (SPOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $118.67 on Thursday. Spotify has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura lowered their price objective on Spotify from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Spotify from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spotify from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Spotify (SPOT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-362000-position-in-spotify-spot.html.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.