PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,742 Shares of Vectrus Inc (VEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vectrus worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,137,000 after buying an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 108,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEC opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $249.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.56. Vectrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.47 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 2,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $38,706.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $290,393 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

