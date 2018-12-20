Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 36,500 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 365.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.76.

In other news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $162.51 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

