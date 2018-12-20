Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,095.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 546.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 200.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $87.92 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

