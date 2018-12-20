Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.13 Million in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 421,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 653,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 518,465 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $23,563,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, VP Eric Bowen sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $255,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,592.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $895.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $597.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.60 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 34.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

