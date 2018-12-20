Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 753 Shares of athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 1,195.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 901.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,504 shares of company stock worth $317,891 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded athenahealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded athenahealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded athenahealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. athenahealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.71.

Shares of ATHN stock opened at $130.71 on Thursday. athenahealth, Inc has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

