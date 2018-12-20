Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,128 Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,090,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 37,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 707,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $2,089,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $33,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,272.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 891.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.24 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,128 Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/point72-hong-kong-ltd-buys-shares-of-1128-guidewire-software-inc-gwre.html.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.