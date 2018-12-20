Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (PCFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.00

Shares of Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 187465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

About Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

