Polo Resources (POL) Shares Up 4.3%

Polo Resources Limited (LON:POL)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 230,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 312,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Polo Resources Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments, buyouts, and strategic investments. It considers direct and indirect investments in natural resources and mine development companies and also exploration companies involved in supporting and related activities and companies involved in processing and downstream activities  both listed or unlisted; and specializes in selecting, acquiring, and managing investments in companies and projects with producing assets and/or reserves and resources.

