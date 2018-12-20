PolyOne Co. (POL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of PolyOne worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

POL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Wellington Shields lowered PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, SVP M. John Jr. Midea bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,836 shares in the company, valued at $119,222.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,487.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

