Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Director Charles J. Homcy Sells 64,218 Shares of Stock

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Director Charles J. Homcy sold 64,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $1,195,096.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 60,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,870. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.02. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.70.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTLA. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. dropped their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $234,000.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ptla-director-charles-j-homcy-sells-64218-shares-of-stock.html.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.