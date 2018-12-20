Positive Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price

News coverage about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a daily sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the software giant an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Microsoft’s score:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $792.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

