Power Integrations (POWI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $457,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,544 shares of company stock worth $489,933. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,259,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,658,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,160,000 after purchasing an additional 271,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 207,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,885,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

