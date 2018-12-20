PPL Corp (PPL) Short Interest Update

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,904,930 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 47,445,769 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,456,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In other PPL news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $694,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.4% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 119,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

PPL stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 72.89%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

