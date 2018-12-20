Primo Water (PRMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,412 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.6% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 75.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 524,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 31.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251,899 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

