Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Director David Hovda Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director David Hovda sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Hovda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 14th, David Hovda sold 7,000 shares of Pro-Dex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $91,630.00.
Shares of PDEX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.15. Pro-Dex Inc has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 9.67%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.
