Prologis (PLD) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

PLD opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Prologis has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

