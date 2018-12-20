Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of PTGX opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.30. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 276,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

