Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of Proto Labs worth $69,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $1,272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $107.93 on Thursday. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

