Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 25,638 Shares of First Bancorp (FBNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Bancorp worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $31.93 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $992.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

